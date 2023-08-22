Paving delayed by wildfire, expected to resume Wednesday

Photo: District of Coldstream

Wildfires in the Interior are causing some minor delays in the McClounie Road rehabilitation project.

The District of Coldstream says the project and paving is expected to resume Wednesday.

Brad Mills Public Works & Parks Operations Superintendent for the district says the wildfires have caused an asphalt plant to close and impacted crew availability.

“The contractor has sourced out another plant and will be continuing the project tomorrow morning,” said Mills.

The road will reopen once paving has been completed.

The project is still expected to be finished before school returns Sept. 5.

The District is reminding the public to obey all of the on-site signage and personnel.