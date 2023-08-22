City of Vernon says it will respond as needed amid ongoing wildfire situation

Photo: File photo

The City of Vernon says it is continuing to monitor the wildfire situation locally and regionally amid ongoing fires throughout the Interior.

The city and Vernon Fire Rescue Services said they are prepared to respond as needed.

The information comes as BC Wildfire Services says the majority of 258 lightning strikes seen in the region on Monday night touched down in the Vernon fire zone.

Beginning at 7 p.m. PDT on Aug. 21, 2023, lightning began to strike in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Majority of the 258 strikes that touched down in the fire centre were in the Vernon Fire Zone. In the last 24 hours, 10 new wildfires have been detected. pic.twitter.com/t2WkkTU19o — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 22, 2023

The city’s Emergency Operations Centre remains at level three activation, and is supporting the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre.

Since opening on Aug. 17, the ESS has seen over 1,000 evacuees registered. Most of these people have evacuated from West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Westside Road, Kelowna and Lake Country, although some evacuees have come from the Shuswap area.

Vernon says it’s remained in close contact with neighbouring communities, BC Wildfire Service and the provincial government.

“Over the last several weeks, VFRS has provided both personnel and apparatus to help with firefighting efforts in the southern and central regions of the Okanagan. We’re honoured to be part of the coordinated response efforts being provided by fire services from across the province and beyond, and are very proud of the work our crew members are doing,” said Fire Chief David Lind.

“Although we’ve been sending resources outside the community to help neighbours, we want to reassure residents in Vernon that if we have an emergency event happen here, we are resourced and ready to respond immediately.”

Since the fires in Central Okanagan began, Vernonites have been inquiring about installing sprinkler systems on the roof of properties, said the city in a statement.

“We know sprinkler systems can help save properties in the event of a wildfire, but we need to be very careful about how they’re used,” said Chief Lind.

“If you install a sprinkler system on your property, do not turn it on before evacuating during an emergency. Doing so could strain the water supply for your neighbourhood, potentially hindering firefighting efforts.”

Residents should follow manufacturer’s instructions for installing a sprinkler and leave a hose stretched to ground level for structure protection crews to use. Teams will source water from an appropriate place and ensure resources are available for fire suppression.

Residents are reminded to be prepared to leave at a moments notice if a wildfire happens in the area and an evacuation alert is issued.