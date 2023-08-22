Falkland man taken into custody after suspicious package found

Photo: Jon Manchester

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the suspicious package found near Upper Room Mission in Vernon.

RCMP said a 28-year-old man from Falkland faces a “number of potential criminal charges in relation to the incident”.

Police received a report of a suspicious package in the area at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 19. A small duffel bag was left in an open area, and was initially reported to possibly contain an explosive device.

Front line workers had blocked off 27th Avenue between 34th Street and 35th Street and asked the public to avoid the area.

RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit was consulted and determined there was no immediate risk to public safety. Officers then removed and seized the bag for further investigation.

Investigators said items of concern were found while searching the bag. These items were seized for further investigation. Mounties said a suspect linked to the bag was identified early in the investigation and was arrested.

The man remains in custody and faces potential criminal charges.