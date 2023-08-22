Crews responding to Spallumcheen wildfire estimated to be just over a hectare in size

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

A wildfire burning just seven kilometres east of Armstrong is now estimated to be about 1.1 hectares in size.

The Township of Spallumcheen says the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is continuing to work with the BC Wildfire Service to coordinate a plan of attack.

The Emergency Operations Centre was activated at level 1 by both Armstrong and Spallumcheen on Tuesday morning in response to the wildfire.

The fire is burning on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision, and current BCWS mapping shows the fire near the top of the Kendry Creek area.

There are currently no evacuation alerts or orders, but the township said “in an abundance of caution, the Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging residents to ensure they are ready to leave their homes for an extended period of time."

The fire briefly disappeared from the BCWS map in what looks to be a glitch earlier Tuesday morning, but the organization said crews and air support remain actioning the fire.

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.

The City of Armstrong has activated a Level One Emergency Operation Centre in response to the Kendry Creek spot fire also identified by BCWS as wildfire #K42897 near the top of the Kendry Creek area.

The fire is located about 7 km from the town and was first spotted 9:20 p.m. Monday evening and has not grown significantly at this point.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire are monitoring the situation together to determine how to best act on this fire. Fire Chief Cummings reported that when possible, during first light, air support will attack the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning after a storm went through the area overnight.

For more information on Emergency Management click here.

"Although the fire is not threatening the City at this time, it does act as a reminder for residents to be prepared in the case of an alert or order," states a news release from the city.

The City of Armstrong will provide updates as the situation evolves.

UPDATE 5:05 a.m

BC Wildfire Service indicates the Kendry Creek wildfire, sparked late Monday evening is 0.009 hectares in size.

BCWS is working with the local fire departments to contain the fire and they will have a better idea on fire activity and overnight growth later this morning.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is on the scene.

A new spot fire has been detected in the hills above Spallumcheen.

The township says it was notified that the fire was found at 9:23 p.m. above the McLeod subdivision.

“BC Wildfire mapping currently shows the spot fire near the top of the Kendry Creek area,” the township said.

“The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is further assessing the situation with BC Wildfire and working together to determine the best plan of attack.”

The cause of the fire is not known, but lightning did pass through the area this evening.