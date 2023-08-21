Crews dealing with spot fire in Spallumcheen

Photo: BCWS

A new spot fire has been detected in the hills above Spallumcheen.

The township says it was notified that the fire was found at 9:23 p.m. above the McLeod subdivision.

“BC Wildfire mapping currently shows the spot fire near the top of the Kendry Creek area,” the township said.

“The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is further assessing the situation with BC Wildfire and working together to determine the best plan of attack.”

The cause of the fire is not known, but lightning did pass through the area this evening.