219616
219539
Vernon  

Crews dealing with spot fire in Spallumcheen

Crews aware of spot fire

- | Story: 442850

A new spot fire has been detected in the hills above Spallumcheen.

The township says it was notified that the fire was found at 9:23 p.m. above the McLeod subdivision.

“BC Wildfire mapping currently shows the spot fire near the top of the Kendry Creek area,” the township said.

“The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is further assessing the situation with BC Wildfire and working together to determine the best plan of attack.”

The cause of the fire is not known, but lightning did pass through the area this evening.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




Real Estate
4899185
#83-1999 Highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
219448


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nathan
Nathan Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Monday Eats- August 21, 2023

Monday Eats- August 21, 2023

Galleries | August 21, 2023

Charlize Theron silences plastic surgery rumours

Showbiz | August 21, 2023

Sneak attack

Must Watch | August 21, 2023

Little boy surprises his classmates

Must Watch | August 21, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | August 21, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217684
219350