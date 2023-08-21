RDNO says district has no immediate wildfire threats

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan says there are no immediate wildfire threats to the districts' region at this time.

RDNO says it continues to closely monitor the wildfire situation in both Central Okanagan and Shuswap.

“Emergency Operations Centre staff are conducting pre-planning, in preparation, should we need to act quickly in the event of an emergency in our region,” RDNO said in a statement.

Residents are still encouraged to prepare for an emergency by packing a “grab-and-go-bag” and preparing an emergency plan.

RDNO is also assisting the City of Vernon where an Emergency Support Services reception centre has been set up. Currently the ESS in Vernon has registered approximately 840 evacuees, most of which are from the Central Okanagan region.

BC transit resumed regular service for Route 90 UBCO/ Vernon on Monday after the evacuation order for the UBCO and Quail Ridge area was downgraded to an alert Sunday.

RDNO residents are encouraged to receive updates by visiting the districts' website or Facebook page and signing up for its e-newsletter.

The district also uses the Alertable app to send alerts and information about significant emergencies in its Electoral Areas.