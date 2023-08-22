Group of women open donation centre for evacuees

Chelsey Mutter

A group of Vernon business women are coming together to collect and distribute donation items to wildfire evacuees here in town.

As fires continue to burn throughout the Okanagan, the Vernon area has opened an Emergency Support Service reception centre. As of Sunday afternoon 840 evacuees have registered with the ESS, mainly from the Central Okanagan region.

A group of women knew evacuees would need support and supplies, and figured out a way to get that to them.

Ludditt says people were trying to bring donations to the reception centre, which is when Lisa Gallie posted on social media to bring items to her store, Big Sun. That’s when Ludditt stepped in and volunteered The Room Collection’s warehouse to store items.

Donations are accepted at 907 Kal Lake Road by Ludditt, Gallie, Li Fryling, and a group of volunteers.

“We already had three or four drop offs this morning, big boxes of bananas and just gorgeous things,” said Ludditt. “It’s fantastic, I think we’ll have more throughout the day.”

As of Monday morning, the trio has been green lit by the ESS to bring donations directly to Kal Tire Place for evacuees to easily access items. They are the only people allowed to do so.

Both the ESS and the women are asking people NOT to bring donations to Kal Tire Place. The centre does not have the ability to sort through donation items.

All donations must be new as required by the ESS, says the group. People wanting to donate can check The Room Collection or Big Sun Vernon on Insatgram to keep track of what is needed.

Currently, they’re asking for:

Toiletries like toothpaste, face wipes, razors, etc

Toys for children like colouring books and puzzles, but nothing with wheels

Non-perishable food

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Juice and gatorade

New clothes for both kids and adults

Ludditt says they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday to accept donations. Past that, they’ll be open and running for as long as necessary.

“Everything coming in has to be new, so we can’t accept home cooked food, we can't’ accept used items or anything that needs refrigeration,” said Ludditt.

“The other key thing is do not bring your donations to Kal Tire Place. Bring them to us, 907 Kal Lake Road no donations will be accepted at Kal Tire Place, we’re the drop off point and sorting point for everything.”

The group has been working with Richelle Kendall who’s been collecting and delivering fresh food for firefighters, something Ludditt, Gallie and Fyling will continue to do.