Vernon's 30th Avenue has reopened to vehicle traffic after 2900 Plaza shuts down

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vehicles in Vernon will once again be able to drive the entirety of 30th Avenue as the block that’s been closed for the 2900 Plaza reopened on Monday.

The block between 29th and 30th Streets had crews out Monday morning removing picnic tables and ramps. Workers were also cleaning the street and taking down signage blocking off the road.

This section of the road had been shut down since Aug. 6 for the Downtown Vernon Associations third annual 2900 Plaza — a block party with live music, square dancing, DJing and more.

The DVA announced Sunday it would be closing down the event for the rest of the summer. The closure is because of continuing smoke and the resulting environmental and social impacts.

“Considering we cancelled plaza operations four out of the last five days, and with no reprieve from the smoke in sight, it’s logical to reopen the block,” said Keelan Murtagh, DVA executive director.

The DVA said it was a “difficult and disappointing” decision to make, but it believed it was the right one.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who’s been affected by these historic wildfires. Please check our Facebook page for information on how to assist those in need.”