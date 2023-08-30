Vernon Chamber of Commerce AGM, vote coming up Sept. 15

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Vernon chamber members are encouraged to attend the business organization's annual general meeting Sept. 15.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce meeting and luncheon will take place at the Prestige Hotel & Conference Centre.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the AGM will be from noon to 1:30 p.m.

It will include a hot buffet lunch,

Tickets cost $55 for chamber members and are available here.

Attendees will hear an update on chamber financials and activities, and get the chance to elect a new president, vice-president, and treasurer.

The AGM will also present proposed revisions to chamber bylaws.

One representative for each attending member organization will be eligible to cast a vote on motions.

Anyone interested in voting on executive positions and motions but not taking part in the meal can register with [email protected] or 250-545-0771. A chair will be provided at the back of the room at no cost.