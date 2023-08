Photo: Vernon RCMP

A rare truck that was stolen from a Falkland property last week has now been found.

Vernon RCMP asked for the public’s assistance last week in locating a 1966 Ford Bronco.

The vehicle has now been recovered by the police.

“Thanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning,” Mounties said in a statement.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance.”