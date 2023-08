Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Jadine Zoe Loftus, 31, was last seen in Vernon on Aug. 18.

Loftus is described as standing five-foot-four, with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said anyone who has seen or heard from Loftus should contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).