Armstrong resident thanked after helping RCMP during apprehension

Photo: Vernon RCMP

An Armstrong resident is being thanked by RCMP after helping an officer when an "emotionally disturbed" man resisted apprehension.

David Clairoux was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by Superintendent Shawna Baher.

“The certificate recognizes Mr Clairoux for his actions on July 30th, when he rendered assistance to an officer apprehending an apparent person in crisis along a roadway in Coldstream,” Vernon RCMP said in a Facebook post.

Mounties said the officer became engaged in a physical struggle with the man being apprehended. This is when Clarioux stepped in, and helped control the subject until he was secured and taken into custody.

Clairoux helped the officer get the man to the ground and helped hold him there until another officer arrived. Clairoux also helped de-escalate the situation by communicating with the subject.

Police say Clairoux’s involvement prevented potential injuries to both the officer and the apprehended person, given the situation happened along a highway in Coldstream.

“While we encourage the public to not put themselves at risk, we want to sincerely thank and commend Mr. Clairoux for his courageous actions that day.”

RCMP say Clarioux's actions helped "get an emotionally disturbed person safely into custody which will allow the person to get the help he requires".