Shade sail to be installed for Vernon police dogs to keep cool

Photo: RCMP file photo File photo of Vernon police dogs

Police dogs need to keep cool too, and the cost to do so in Vernon will be $30,000.

Vernon council agreed at its most recent council meeting to install a shade sail to provide shade for police dog service vehicles in the RCMP parking lot.

Coun. Teresa Durning brought up concerns over the animals being kept in cars, but was reassured by staff that the animals are kept outside with the AC on.

“PDS vehicles have air conditioning, are equipped with temperature sensors and alarms, and are only left running when it’s necessary,” Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon RCMP confirmed to Castanet.

“PDS vehicles are parked in the shade if possible and our handlers always ensure if their partners are left in the vehicle, which is usually only short periods of time, they are safe and comfortable.”

Vernon RCMP currently have two active police dogs and another puppy in training.

The report to council said the animals have been moved to the office space which is not ideal as the animals are not house pets and socialized to be around people.

The shade sail will be replacing a maple tree which used to provide shade, but was removed after sustaining wind damage.

The cost to install the sail will be $30,000 to come from the city’s 2022 Unexpected Uncommitted balance.

RCMP looked into other areas to park the PDS vehicles but were unable to find suitable alternatives, and planting a tree would require many years before it could provide adequate shade.

The sail will require the old maple trees' stump and root system be removed.

The sail will be installed in the current PDS vehicle parking area in the north west parking lot of civic grounds. RCMP say this area allows PDS Officers to closely monitor the animals and vehicles.