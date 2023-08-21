Fortune creek 'dry as a bone' prompts water restrictions in Armstrong and Spallumcheen

Photo: Jamie Bowie Fortune Creek taken last week

Reports of low flow and stranded fish in pools of water in Fortune Creek have prompted water restrictions in the the Armstrong and Spallumcheen areas.

The City of Armstrong implemented Stage 2 water conservation restrictions to conserve water and help with creek flows. The actions are done in consultation with the province’s Water Stewardship office.

The city has also increased its outflow from Silver Star Dams to help “alleviate this situation”.

A concerned member of the community, Jamie Bowie, told Castanet he saw the river dry up in just a week.

“When I was here like a week ago there were lots of pools upstream of the bridge and you could see fish in it, and now there's no pools upstream of the bridge, it's all dry as a bone,” said Bowie.

He told Castanet that on Thursday there was a section of the creek that was “as dry as can be” for a couple of kilometres and he’s concerned about salmon.

On Thursday afternoon, fisheries were at the creek and looked to be taking coho salmon fry out of the pools, said Bowie. He speculated that they were attempting to save them. Castanet has reached out to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, but has yet to hear back.

“The area that's dried up is the pristine area with lots of tree cover where the water stays cool and the salmon live,” explained Bowie.

“And down below in the flats, there's water there, but that's exposed to the sunlight and it gets too warm and the salmon fry don't survive down there.”

The City of Armstrong has implemented water conservation measures which are mandatory under its Water Use and Conservation Bylaw.

“All residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water to be compliant with restrictions to watering habits,” explained the city in a public notice.

Under Stage 2 restrictions it is prohibited to use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs, and wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, but only if watering is done by hand and during specific watering hours/days:

an even numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and

an odd numbered address may water on odd days of the calendar.

between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents are also allowed to water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables by hand during installation and for the subsequent 24 hours.

The Township of Spallumcheen has also implemented Stage 2 water restrictions for the following areas: Hankey, Highland Park, Lansdowne, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie, Silver Star, and Stardel.

Restrictions are the same as Armstrong, but residents are also allowed to wash a vehicle with water using a hand-held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle and fill and top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain. Both must only be done under Stage 1 watering hours and days which can be found here.