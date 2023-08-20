Downtown Vernon Plaza cancelled for 2023, 30th Avenue to reopen

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The 2900 Plaza is cancelled for the rest of the summer due to unprecedented wildfires and the resulting social and environmental impacts, says the Downtown Vernon Association.

The DVA says it’s been forced to make the “unfortunate and difficult decision” to cease all operations for the 2900 Plaza.

“Considering we cancelled Plaza operations four out of the last five days, and with no reprieve from the smoke in sight, it’s logical to reopen the block,” says Keelan Murtagh, DVA executive director.

The 30th Avenue block between 29th and 30th Streets will reopen to vehicle traffic as soon as possible.

The block has been closed for vehicles since July 6 when the 2900 Plaza kicked off for the summer.

It was the third year for the pedestrian-focused block party which brought live music, an artisan market, square dancing and more to the downtown street.

In the DVA’s proposal for the Plaza, it committed to evaluating any foreseeable or prolonged disruptions and deciding how to proceed with the event if needed. The association says that day has now come.

“This is an exceptionally difficult and disappointing decision to make; however, the DVA believes it is the correct course of action,” says Murtagh.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who’s been affected by these historic wildfires. Please check our Facebook page for information on how to assist those in need.”