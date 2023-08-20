Vernonites are offering food, services & support to those impacted by wildfires

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo of My Big Fat Greek Food Truck at Kal Tire Place

Vernonites are stepping up to help evacuees from the wildfires in Kelowna.

With Vernon opening Kal Tire Place as an Emergency Support Services reception centre, multiple businesses in the area are offering free services to evacuees.

Free food is being offered to those impacted by wildfires.

The Vernon Sikh Temple at 3800 Commange Road will serve a hot lunch until 2 p.m. Sunday. My Big Fat Greek Food Truck is also offering free food to evacuees and is parked at the ESS at Kal Tire Place, 445 43rd Ave.

Owner and operator TJ Colovos says the food truck served over 150 evacuees on Saturday, which prompted them to bring the free food back, Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“People were crying everywhere and were so appreciative. It was so sad and heart warming at the same time,” said Colovos.

The Okanagan Science Centre received an anonymous donation to allow free entrance all weekend for evacuees.

Noble Yoga will also be offering classes at no charge to those impacted by the fires until September 1.

“Simply show up at our studio and let us take care of the rest. We will provide all the necessary mat and props for each visit, so you can just focus on finding peace amidst the chaos,” said a post to the studios Instagram page.