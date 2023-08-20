Village of Lumby allowing overnight camping for fire evacuees

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Village of Lumby said it will temporarily be allowing overnight camping in a parking lot for wildfire evacuees in the Okanagan.

The village said it will be allowing camping in the parking lot across from Lumby Curling Rink and can open further areas within the village if required for registered evacuees.

In a news release, Mayor Kevin Acton is reminded residents in Lumby to be vigilant in watching for any signs of fire near their homes and to remove any flammable materials directly nearby.

According to the release, areas in and around Lumby have seen increased ash debris for the last week and Acton, city council and staff are encouraging residents to prepare in the event of an emergency by putting together a to go bag and any important document.

“There are numerous communities that are affected by two separate large-scale wildfires that are burning to the north of us in the Shuswap Lake area of Scotch Creek and Celista and to the south of us in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country,” the release read.

“Mayor Acton would like to remind anyone affected by these evacuations to make sure to register with Emergency Social Services for assistance.”