Vernon police responded to report of suspicious package on Saturday

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP cordoned off a block in downtown Vernon after receiving a report of a suspicious package on Saturday.

In a social media post, RCMP said officers blocked off 27th Avenue between 34th Street and 35th Street and asked the public to avoid the area.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, after consultation with the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit, the package was removed by Vernon police and the area was reopened to the public.

“The safety of the public is our priority and reports such as these are treated seriously,” said the RCMP's post.

“We very much appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public.”

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more information about the incident.