Vernon cadet camp to house firefighters

Photo: Jon Manchester The Vernon cadet camp will be used as housing for firefighters battling blazes in the Central Okanagan.

The latest batch of cadets has moved out just in time to make way for some new lodgers at the Vernon Army Cadet Training Camp.

Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister of Emergency Preparedness, says the bunkhouses are now being used to put up hundreds of firefighters battling blazes threatening communities in the Central Okanagan. The cadets moved out about a week ago, and the province asked Ottawa if the camp could be utilized because of the shortage of accommodation in the area.

He says the federal government has been working with the province to bring even more resources to the area.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation from the get-go very closely, even before what took place in Kelowna,” Sajjan noted. “What that allowed us to do was have a good synergy of support.”

Canadian Armed Forces and Coast Guard personnel were already in the region when the fires started. “We immediately offered up additional support,” said the minister.

Now his team is looking into what kind of ground and air resources will be needed, similar to the CAF deployment in northern B.C. during the extreme wildfire conditions there earlier this summer.

“The Canadian Armed Forces always answers the call. They have been doing absolutely amazing, tireless work. And even when the Kelowna fire started they already looked at contingencies and where additional troops will come from.

“So, we do have the ability, across the country, for more troops to be brought in and more fresh troops.”

If it comes to the point where air evacuations are needed, Sajjan says the government would be involved to ensure a similar action plan to what recently played out in Yellowknife.

He anticipates the Government of B.C. will apply for Disaster Financial Assistance funding due to the Central Okanagan fires. Under the program, the Government of Canada provides financial assistance to provincial and territorial governments when response and recovery costs related to a large-scale natural disaster exceed what individual provinces or territories could reasonably be expected to bear on their own.

“What happens is, we quickly get this list and we can move up to 50 per cent of the funding to the province when it comes to rebuild,’ said Sajjan.

While we are not anywhere near the rebuild state, he pointed out that conversations are ongoing about how to use more fire-resistant materials, so communities are more resilient in the face of the growing threat of natural disasters.

“We as a country need to work at the federal, provincial, territorial and even at the municipal level to take a look at what can we do on the mitigation, adaptation side as well, so that we can prevent some of these disasters.”