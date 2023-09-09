221698
Vernon  

Climate activist Seth Klein to speak in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm

Climate activist to visit

Canadian author and climate activist Seth Klein is coming to the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Klein is the team lead and director of strategy at the Climate Emergency Unit - a five-year project of the David Suzuki Institute that Klein launched in 2021.

Prior to that, he served for 22 years (1996-2018) as the founding British Columbia director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a public policy research institute committed to social, economic and environmental justice.

He is the author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency and writes a regular column for the National Observer.

Klein is also an adjunct professor with Simon Fraser University’s Urban Studies program, and remains a research associate with the CCPA’s BC Office.

Klein will be making four, free public presentations:

  • Sept 18, 7 p.m., at Vernon Performing Arts Centre
  • Sept. 19 at Okanagan College, Trades Atrium, Kelowna (Climate Action Fair 4-6 p.m., Seth Klein talk & discussion 6-8 p.m.)
  • Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Salmon Arm United Church Hall
  • Sept 21, 7 p.m. at Okanagan College, Penticton

