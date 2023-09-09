Climate activist Seth Klein to speak in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed

Canadian author and climate activist Seth Klein is coming to the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Klein is the team lead and director of strategy at the Climate Emergency Unit - a five-year project of the David Suzuki Institute that Klein launched in 2021.

Prior to that, he served for 22 years (1996-2018) as the founding British Columbia director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a public policy research institute committed to social, economic and environmental justice.

He is the author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency and writes a regular column for the National Observer.

Klein is also an adjunct professor with Simon Fraser University’s Urban Studies program, and remains a research associate with the CCPA’s BC Office.

Klein will be making four, free public presentations: