Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store collecting items to help people and animals displaced by area wildfires

Photo: Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store

Gena Barzan barely had time to catch her breath from a getaway before jumping into action to help those impacted by area wildfires.

Barzan operates the Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store and has been actively helping people and their animals in times of crisis for many years.

Barzan returned from her road trip Saturday and immediately began collecting supplies that she will deliver to the Falkland rodeo grounds this evening where many animals are being housed after a forced evacuation because of wildfires in the Shuswap and Central Okanagan.

“We need donations so we can purchase hay, salt blocks and we need more (animal) cages so if anybody has any extra cages we can use them in all sizes,” Barzan said. “We need dog pens, pens for chickens and anything for livestock.”

Barzan has some cat and dog food on hand, but it won't last long so more is needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the auxiliary store, 3100a 29 Ave. Financial donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected].

Barzan can also be reached at 250-438-0062.

“There are already a herd of horses at the rodeo grounds in Falkland,” said Barzan, adding more are expected.

Barzan said the City of Vernon is also sending evacuees to the auxiliary where they can get pet food, clothing or other necessities they may need.