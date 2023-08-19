Kal Bowl football game in Vernon cancelled because of wildfires

Photo: Kalamalka Bowl Society

The Kalamalka Bowl has been cancelled.

Given the current state of wildfires in the Okanagan area and out of an abundance of caution the decision has been made to cancel the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl planned for Aug. 23 at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

The cancellation includes the Youth Skills Camp scheduled for Aug. 22.

“This decision was made to cancel the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl 2023 in full consultation with the head coaches of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and the University of Alberta Golden Bears,” said Sean Smith, President of the Kalamalka Bowl Society.

“As much as both teams were very excited to travel to Vernon, experience our event, and play their first game of the year, everyone involved understands that given the current state of our region we had to make a decision that is respectful for our community and safest for our participants and spectators.”

The Kalamalka Bowl Society is currently working with ticket-purchasing company Eventbrite, to facilitate full refunds for tickets to both the game and skills camp.

More information will be emailed directly to ticket holders.