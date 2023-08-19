Fire crews called to north end of Vernon for fire along Highway 97 Friday night

Photo: Jason Loewen

Fire crews were called to an incident on Highway 97 at the north end of Vernon Friday night.

Jason Loewen, who lives on Old Kamloops Road, said his wife heard a “big boom” at around 11 p.m.

Loewen said when he went to investigate, he saw flames in the distance.

“That's when I called 911. Someone had already called and she (dispatcher) said is this about a tree that is on fire on Highway 97? I said it looks like it could be,” Loewen told Castanet.

“It caught the field on fire and just shortly after I called it took five minutes and the fire department arrived.”

RCMP also responded to the scene.

“It looked like some Samaritans were putting it out,” Loewen said, adding the fire flared up, but then seemed to die down before the fire department arrived.

“As soon as the fire department got there, you could see the fire go out,” he said.

At around 2:30 a.m., Loewen said fire crews put lights on the field and maintained a fire watch throughout the night.

The BX Swan Lake Fire Department and Vernon Fire Rescue Services both responded to the fire, but it was the Vernon department that actioned the fire as it was in their jurisdiction.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon communications department for more information.