Cross at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery honours man who died at 24 years old

Photo: Vernon Museum tewart Bain?s cross, photographed by Nancy Josland Dalsin and courtesy of FindAGrave.

A lonely cross tucked in a quiet corner of Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery reveals a sad story.

On Nov. 23, 1913, 24-year-old Stewart Bain was electrocuted while working on a power pole at the corner of 32nd Street and Coldstream Avenue, and was killed instantly.

Stewart was born on Dec. 16, 1881, in Moray, Scotland, to Donald and Jane Bain.

Donald worked as a revenue inspector to support his large family. The couple had at least 12 children, with Stewart being the second youngest. Stewart’s name was actually spelled “Stuart” in records originating from his native Scotland.

He was only a young boy when his parents passed away a little over a year apart, in 1893 and 1894. It is not known when, or why, Stewart immigrated to Canada, but he was working as part of a Vancouver Electric Company crew when he traveled to Vernon in 1913.

An inquest after his death determined that he had accidentally come in contact with a live wire while performing his work. His funeral was held 10 days later, and it is said that all electric linemen and groundmen in the city’s employ were in attendance.

Although he had only been in Vernon for a few months, Stewart Bain was well-respected, made evident by an outpouring of floral tributes.

This tragedy did have a silver lining, though, as the investigations into the incident led to a tightening of safety protocols for electric workers across the province.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.