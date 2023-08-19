Vernon Search and Rescue helping to evacuate people at two major fires

Photo: VSAR

It has been a busy couple of days for Vernon Search and Rescue.

From late Thursday night until early Saturday morning, VSAR assisted with issuing evacuation orders and has helped with the evacuation of stranded residents in West Kelowna, Lake County and Scotch Creek.

“We are so proud to have been able to work alongside our fellow volunteers at Central Okanagan Search & Rescue, Shuswap Search and Rescue, Kamloops Search and Rescue, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 - Shuswap and Canadian Air Search And Rescue,” said a statement on the VSAR Facebook page.

“The amazing people in these groups are doing incredible work for their communities and we are happy we could help them. We hope everyone can stay safe in this very challenging time and encourage everyone to be ready to leave their homes at a moments notice, have your go bag ready.”