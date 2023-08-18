Vernon-area businesses offering services to those impacted by wildfires

Photo: Gregory Dahms

As fires rage to the south, North Okanagan businesses are offering to help evacuees.

The Fig in Vernon is offering free meals to those who have been displaced by the flames.

“We understand the distress caused by abrupt displacement and evacuation, and we realize the difficulty in securing everyday necessities during such unfortunate incidents,” said a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

“Although our restaurant is 45-minutes away, we extend our solidarity and aid by offering free food, water and any other assistance you may require. We wish we could be closer to help, yet, our commitment to providing immediate support is unwavering.”

Raven Hair Studio is offering complimentary hair wash and 20 per cent off any services for those evacuated by the fires.

The Upper Room Mission, 3403 27th Ave., is opening its doors to those in need as well.

The mission is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Breakfast is served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with guest services, such as laundry and showers, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner is served between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. weekdays and 4 to 5 p.m. weekends.

For more information, visit the URM Facebook page.

Elephant Storage Centre is offering customers affected by the wildfire a 40 per cent discount off their first month of storage if they rent a storage unit or vehicle stall from Aug. 18 onward. The discount will be applicable to any new customers from now until the McDougall Creek wildfire, and subsequent wildfires caused in the region, are no longer a threat to the community.

“At the heart of our business has always been the community. In 2021 we saw the White Rock Lake wildfire destroy multiple neighbourhoods on Westside Road, and now, just two years later, we’re seeing another wildfire threaten that same community,” said Braden Cantalope, with Elephant Services.

To book a storage unit or vehicle stall, call 250-549-2255 or email [email protected].