Vernon comedy event a fundraiser for CMHA Vernon

Get some belly laughs and help a good cause.

Train Wreck Comedy has teamed up with CMHA Vernon for a night of laughter and good will at the Towne Theatre.

Big Daddy Tazz, known fondly as the Bipolar Buddha, will perform at the Towne Theatre Friday, Sept. 22.

"From headlining a centenarian's birthday bash to conquering a biker initiation, Tazz's diverse performances have solidified his position as a sought-after comedic sensation," says Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon.

"His natural charm unites audiences, fostering an atmosphere of kinship akin to a cozy family cribbage night."

Tazz's personal journey has been one of triumph over challenges. After embracing his identity as a manic-depressive, attention-deficit, socially anxious dyslexic, he harnessed his conditions to become a mental health champion.

"If laughter's the cure, this show is the doctor's orders," says Balsdon. "Big Daddy Tazz is the comic remedy you've been waiting for – guaranteed laughs from start to cure-all finish!"

Whether commanding fundraisers, corporate events, festivals, or television appearances, he consistently leaves audiences in stitches. This year, he was honoured with the prestigious John Candy Award for his exceptional contributions to comedy and mental health advocacy.

The comedy event is presented by Castanet.

Tickets are $35 and are on sale here.