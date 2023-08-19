Vernon man denied bail on variety of charges

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon man has been denied bail and will remain behind bars.

Blake Everett Dergez was in a Vernon Supreme Courtroom Friday seeking bail on six counts of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and four counts of breach of release conditions.

Dergez had charges of pointing a powerful laser at a passing WestJet airliner dropped earlier this year, but his legal woes are far from over.

According to Dan McLaughlin, Communications Counsel BC Prosecution Service, Dergez will be heading to trial on Oct. 10 in Penticton on a charge of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

“He has a sentencing hearing on another assault peace officer charge set to follow this trial also in Penticton,” McLaughlin said in an email.

Dergez will answer the Vernon charges when his trial begins Oct. 30.