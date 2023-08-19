Numerous evacuees heading to Vernon, ESS Centre has been set up in Kal Tire Place

The City of Vernon has opened an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre to assist wildfire evacuees.

The reception centre is located at the Kal Tire Place Arena, 3445 43rd Ave.

It is not known how many people have checked into the ESS but that number is expected to increase as more areas are placed under evacuation order.

Anyone who has been evacuated it advised to register online ess.gov.bc.ca which will help make the referral process faster.

Anyone in need of service referrals for basic needs such as accommodations, food or essential items, and have been directed to register in Vernon, they are asked to go to the ESS centre.

The ESS referral program is intended to support permanent residents. Visitors and guests to the area who are being evacuated are asked to leave the area and return home, or find their own alternative accommodations.

For Jennifer McKean, this is her third evacuation in two years.

McKean, who recently had surgery on her left knee and uses crutches to get around, was evacuated from Upper Fintry Friday morning.

“We moved here two years ago and got evacuated six days after we built our house,” McKean said. “And two days after that we got evacuated again, so this is the third time in two years.

“It's very scary, we have two dogs and I just had surgery and I need a place to stay.”

McKean said there was not a feeling of panic Friday morning, but lots of traffic on the road heading toward Vernon as well as numerous emergency crews heading toward the fire.

Fore more information on what to do if evacuated, go to the City of Vernon website.