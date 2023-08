Photo: RCMP

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a unique stolen truck.

The restored 1966 Ford Bronco was stolen from a property on Tuktakamin Road in Falkland sometime during the early morning of Aug. 17.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or have any information that may assist the investigation, are asked to contact Const. Blaine Crockart at the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.