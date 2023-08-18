Vernon area groups are offering to house horses and other animals displaced by wildfires

Photo: Placida VanZante

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

More help is being offered for Central Okanagan fire evacuees and their animals

Forever Home Sanctuary is offering to house animals at its Vernon-area facility.

“We have opened up our sanctuary to help with farmed animals that need a safe home from the fires. We can take goats, sheep, chickens and a few horses,” said Angie Ioakimidou.

“We can also help haul. We have 30 acres with plenty of room for people to park their trailers and motorhomes. We are available to help anyone in our community who needs us.”

ORIGINAL 11:08 a.m.

The Vernon and District Riding Club is opening its Coldstream grounds to wildfire evacuees.

Allison Covert said the club has room for more than 80 horses.

“We have done this before,” Covert said. “We take in horses mainly, but last time we had cats and dogs in cages. We've got 52 stalls, eight covered pens and 14 open pens.”

Covert said they are also working with their neighbours who are making their properties available to house animals such as goats and other farm animals.

For more information contact Covert at 250-319-4997.