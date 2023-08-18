Vernon and District Riding Club offers to house horses from fire zone

Photo: Placida VanZante

The Vernon and District Riding Club is opening its Coldstream grounds to wildfire evacuees.

Allison Covert said the club has room for more than 80 horses.

“We have done this before,” Covert said. “We take in horses mainly, but last time we had cats and dogs in cages. We've got 52 stalls, eight covered pens and 14 open pens.”

Covert said they are also working with their neighbours who are making their properties available to house animals such as goats and other farm animals.

For more information contact Covert at 250-319-4997.