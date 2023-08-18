Police confirm body recovered from Okanagan Lake that of boat captain Travis Van Hill

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Police confirm the body recovered from Okanagan Lake on Wednesday was that of missing shrimp boat captain Travis Van Hill.

Hill drowned when the vessel Western Slope capsized in a wind storm late July 24.

"The search ... was initiated late at night on July 24 when he didn't surface after the fishing boat he was captaining capsized during a storm on Okanagan Lake. After several weeks of searching ... the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located a body on the lake bottom. Around 4:30 p.m., divers recovered the body which has been confirmed to be the missing man," Vernon RCMP said in a statement Friday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the body of missing kayaker Eli Buruca was recovered from Kalamalka Lake.

He drowned in the same storm.

Van Hill's vessel was floated and removed from the lake on Aug. 1.

He had been believed to be trapped either in the boat or its nets, but their recovery proved that to be unfounded.