Longtime volunteers organizing their last event for Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre

It couldn't be done without volunteers – and Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre is heaping praise on those who have given their time to support the non-profit.

Mel and Judy Maglio have been part of the ABNC volunteer group from the beginning, raising funds crucial for the centre's ongoing education and awareness programs.

But, after two decades of work, the ABNC Mega Garage Sale, Sept. 8-10 will be their last.

“For us, and many of the volunteers, this off-site sale will be the last that Judy and I organize. It’s time to step aside after 20-plus years and turn the planning and organizing over to another group of volunteers,” said Mel.

“We’ve saved thousands of items from going into the landfill and promoted the ‘recycle, reuse and reduce’ philosophy, while raising thousands of dollars for the centre.”

ABNC events co-ordinator Keely Schneider says the garage sale is a major source of community engagement for Allan Brooks.

“The semi-annual mega garage sale is a massive fundraiser for us and is carried out entirely by our amazing group of dedicated volunteers,” Schneider said.

She knows the event’s reputation comes from the volunteers' hard work over the years.

“They’re committed to selling quality items at the lowest prices, and we are so excited to see how many things we can sell this time around."

For the Maglios, it’s been an adventure they’ve enjoyed.

Part of their work was collecting donations and ensuring the items went to use.

“Setting up and taking down was work, but we also did our best to make sure unsold items went to thrift stores, and organizations like Habitat for Humanity or Santas Anonymous, or recycling depots,” said Mel.

The ABNC Mega Garage Sale will be held at 2206-23rd Ave., not at the centre itself.

All funds will go to support the nature centre.