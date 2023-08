Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a wanted man.

Louis Leggett, 30, is wanted for break and enter, possession of stolen property, and trespassing.

He stands at five feet five inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Leggett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or online here.