Injured motorcyclist walks for first since Mother's Day crash

Jake Suttling is back on his feet.

The young motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision on Highway 6 in Lavington when he was struck by a pickup while on his way to visit his mom in Lumby for Mother's Day.

Suttling suffered severe injuries to both legs, his pelvis, internal organs and wrists, and required reconstructive dental work.

But, just 15 and a half weeks after the accident, Suttling took his first steps on Wednesday.

"OMG! This was the moment my son walked for the first time all over again – I am beyond joy," his mother, Gen Acton wrote on Facebook.

A video of the moment shows Suttling get up out of his wheelchair and take his first tentative steps since the crash.

He uses crutches, but is not aided in any other way in the more than minute-long video.

"I cried ... it was just amazing," says Acton. "That was the first time he's been able to bear any weight on his legs."

Acton says Jake still has a "long journey" ahead to rebuild his muscles and that he remarked that "each leg felt like it was 200 pounds" after the exhausting but joyous step forward in his recovery.

Jake is wearing a hat that reads: 'You should've seen the truck' as he takes is first steps.

In a post back in May, Suttling thanked all those who have offered support.

"I have a long road ahead of me, but I'm stubborn and I'm gonna win," he wrote.

Meanwhile a Road 2 Recovery Motorcycle Awareness fundraiser is planned for Sept. 30 at Camo Country Weddings and Events in Lumby.

Acton says numerous items have been donated for auction, and tickets are available via the event page on Facebook as well as several locations in Lumby, including the clinic and cold beer and wine store.

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of medical and equipment costs associated with Jake's recovery has now topped $15,000.