Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton first out of gate to seek BC United nomination in North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO

Kevin Acton hopes to make the jump to provincial politics.

Well known locally as the longtime mayor of Lumby, Acton has officially announced he is seeking the nomination for the BC United Party in the newly named riding of Vernon-Lumby.

The BC United Party was known as the BC Liberal Party until earlier this year.

Acton is the first candidate to announce his intentions to run for BCUP, but there are rumblings other familiar faces will also seek the nomination.

The riding is currently known as the Vernon-Monashee, but will change to Vernon-Lumby for the next provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024, due to electoral boundary changes implemented this year.

The riding was a longtime right-wing stronghold, but in the 2020 election NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu defeated three-time MLA Eric Foster in a close race to shift the riding to the left.

Acton has been the mayor of Lumby since 2009, and is currently chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors. He is also a massage therapist at Bloom Wellness Centre in Lumby.

Acton announced his plans to run for BCUP through a social media post.

“Today, I’m proud to announce my candidacy for the nomination for the BC United Party for Vernon-Lumby. Together we can forge change through hard work to Revitalize, Reclaim and Rise,” Acton wrote.