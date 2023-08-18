Authorities quiet on helicopter crash, identity of pilot

Photo: Jon Manchester

Police and transport officials are tight-lipped about the pilot of the helicopter that crashed last weekend in the Shuswap River, near Mabel Lake.

The pilot fled the scene and remains unaccounted for, police say.

His three passengers were all injured in the crash and, by unconfirmed social media posts, remain in hospital.

Castanet has received numerous tips regarding the identity of the pilot, but authorities are not confirming the information at this time.

"As the incident is still under investigation, we will not be releasing any further details at this time," North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn said Wednesday.

Photos of the chopper parked in unlikely places and reports of its "erratic" flight patterns revealed its tail number, but it does not appear to be registered in Canada, so its ownership remains unknown.

It was last registered in the United States and was owned by Quicksilver Air of Fairbanks, Alaska, until earlier this year.

Transport Canada spokesperson Sau Sau Liu said the agency is aware of the incident involving the R44 helicopter.

"The Transportation Safety Board and RCMP are investigating. Information about aircraft registration is part of the investigation, and Transport Canada cannot provide any further details at this time," Liu said in an email.

"Transport Canada will follow up to verify compliance with the Civil Aviation Regulations, and if it is determined that there has been non-compliance, the department will take appropriate action."

Questions were directed to the Transportation Safety Board or RCMP.

The TSB has said it is working in co-ordination with police, but does not intend to deploy to the scene of the crash.

BC Hydro has also said it is unable to comment while the incident is under investigation.

That follows confirmation of witness accounts that the helicopter struck a power line before going down.

The aircraft was seen earlier the day of the crash, landing on top of the Wilsey Dam generating station and also touching down at Cosens Bay in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.