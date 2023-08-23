Vernon woman forming society to help moms deal with postpartum issues

Photo: Castanet file photo

When it comes to the impact postpartum can have on a new mother, Tonia Preece knows of which she speaks.

And the Vernon woman wants all new mothers struggling with postpartum symptoms to know they are not alone.

With no history of mental health issues, Preece was blindsided when she became enveloped in postpartum psychosis after having her first child several years ago.

Postpartum psychosis is a rare psychiatric emergency in which symptoms of high mood and racing thoughts (mania), depression, severe confusion, loss of inhibition, paranoia, hallucinations, suicidal thoughts and delusions set in. The symptoms vary and can change quickly.

"I thought I was the only one in the world dealing with this," she said of the isolation she felt. "I had no one to tell me this was going to end, but there is hope."

While struggling to deal with the emotional turmoil of postpartum psychosis, she was admitted to a mental health facility four times in a matter of months.

Now, several years later, Preece is a postpartum counsellor.

She is also in the process of setting up a non-profit society to assist women struggling with postpartum challenges.

“Our goal is to help moms who are in postpartum crisis with their baby,” Preece said. “If a mom gets put in a (psychiatric) ward or the hospital, she gets separated from her baby and sometimes that makes it way worse.”

Preece said the goal of the society, which is in the early stages of foundation, is to keep mom and baby together.

“There needs to be more tailored care for moms. Not every mom is going to need the same thing,” she said, adding her goal is to create an environment where moms can receive that specialized care.

Preece currently has a certificate in perinatal mental health and she has plans to take additional courses on the subject.

Preece, who has Bachelors of Education, said she also has lots of “life experience” she can draw from.

To get in touch with Preece, call 250-306-7829.

“I'm a volunteer co-ordinator for Postpartum Support International,” she said. “So if there is mom's or families in crisis in BC, I am one of the local co-ordinators so I can point them in the right direction and get them some help.”