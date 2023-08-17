Missing shrimp boat captain's body recovered from Okanagan Lake

Photo: Maddy Pool

Hours after the body of missing kayaker Eli Buruca was recovered from Kalamalka Lake, dive teams located the body of Travis Van Hill in Okanagan Lake on Wednesday.

Both men went missing during a severe wind storm on July 24.

Police confirm a body was recovered from Okanagan Lake about 4:30 p.m.

They are stopping short of saying it is Van Hill, but he is the only person reported missing and presumed drowned in the north end of the lake in recent days.

Family members told Castanet it is Van Hill, however.

"The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery of a body on Okanagan Lake ... The deceased is believed to be the 55-year-old man who went missing when his boat capsized on the night of July 24, however, this cannot be confirmed until a positive identification is made," Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in an email Thursday.

A search team was combing Okanagan Lake, near Ellison Provincial Park, on Wednesday.

Van Hill went missing when the shrimp boat he was on capsized.

The vessel was floated and removed from the lake on Aug. 1.

Van Hill had been believed to be trapped either in the boat or its nets, but their recovery proved that to be unfounded.