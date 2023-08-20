Lumby woman launches GoFundMe to help pay for weight-loss surgery

Photo: GoFundMe

Celeste Zarr is hoping to gain some help to lose some weight.

The Lumby woman has started a GoFundMe to help her afford appointments associated with weight-loss surgery.

“For most of my life, I have been overweight, and it has been taking a toll on both my physical and mental health,” Zarr said on the GoFundMe page.

“In December 2020, my doctor referred me for weight loss surgery, and two years and eight months later, I have finally got the call I have been waiting for.”

Zarr, who has lived in Lumby since she was five years old, will be having gastric sleeve surgery, which will make her stomach about the size of a banana.

“It will help with portion sizes and boost the weight-loss journey I have already started,” she said.

To get the surgery, Zarr must speak with the specialist’s dietician, therapist and exercise coach.

“All of those appointments will be private pay from my end,” she said.

The surgery and testing the specialist is doing will be covered through MSP, but Zarr said she must “do the private pay appointments to confirm that I am in the right place physically and mentally to succeed with this surgery. I am asking for help to pay for these private pay options as it is not in my budget as a single mother with a single income.”

Zarr said the financial barrier is the only thing standing in her way of having this surgery this fall.