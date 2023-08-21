Armstrong Wetlands Association begins work on wetland project

Photo: AWA

Work has begun on a multi-year wetland project in the heart of Armstrong

The Armstrong Wetlands Association (AWA) has started work on the project that will include creating a pond, building a boardwalk and other amenities.

“We are enhancing an existing city-owned wetland and creating a more bio-diverse and accessible wetland habitat,” said AWA president Jill de la Salle. “The property is bordered on the east by Okanagan Street and links an already existing trail along Meighan Creek with Huculak Park to the west.”

The Okanagan Street Wetland Project will take several years to complete and includes the excavating of a small pond in an area now dominated by cattails, followed by creating a dirt mound and the planting of a variety of native grasses, trees and shrubs.

A boardwalk and observation platform will be constructed in 2025, improving accessibility to the area. Signs about the local wetland and its inhabitants will provide educational information to students and visitors alike.

According to the AWA, the project is supported by the City of Armstrong, the Okanagan Basin Water Board, BC Wildlife Federation, the Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Co-op.