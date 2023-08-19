Work on phase 2 of the Silver Star Road multi-use pathway will impact traffic in the area

Photo: City of Vernon

Ongoing work on phase 2 of the Silver Star Road multi-use pathway project in Vernon is going to disrupt traffic.

During the next stage of the project, a section of Silver Star Road will be reduced to a single lane to allow construction crews to work between L & A Road and the Silver Star Gateway Business Park.

A detour for motorists traveling south and west along Silver Star Road will be transitioned to 24-hours per day, seven-days per week.

The round-the-clock detour could begin as early as next week and is expected to remain in place until October.

Traffic will continue to move up Silver Star Road, however, some travel delays should be expected.

As construction progresses, the project team will monitor the detour route and will continue to adjust signage and flaggers as necessary.

Residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detour accordingly.