Downtown Sounds concert cancelled by smoky conditions

Photo: DVA

Another day of smoke, another day of cancellations.

The Downtown Vernon Association has pulled the plug on tonight's Downtown Sounds concert with the Shawn Lightfoot Band.

As well, there will be no activities again on the 2900 Plaza.

Air quality is currently at a 10+ on the Environment Canada air quality health index, or 'very high risk'.

It's expected to dip to a 5, or moderate risk this evening, but only to an 8 (high risk) in areas with lingering smoke.

Conditions are expected to improve considerably on Friday, with cooler temperatures and less smoke.

The DVA is assessing conditions daily.

Although conditions will improve somewhat, enough notice had to be given to tech support and staff for tonight's event.