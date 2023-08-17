Parents of missing kayaker got to give their son 'one last hug'

Photo: Family photo Eli's family scattering rose petals on Kal Lake to honour him

Kal Lake was calm and peaceful Wednesday morning as the Buruca family went out to recover the body of missing kayaker Eli Buruca.

“I think we're doing better now, we're relieved that we finally found him,” says Nidia Buruca-Majano, Eli's sister.

He was kayaking on Kalamalka lake on July 24 when he was caught in a windstorm and presumed drowned.

Buruca-Majano says this is the family’s first step towards healing. The family plans to hold a service in Vancouver before burying Eli in El Salvador.

He’ll be laid to rest with his brother who was buried two years ago, Wednesday, the same day Eli’s body was finally found.

Gene and Sandy Ralston came to Vernon from the United States to search for Eli, Buruca-Majano. Gene identified a body on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and the recovery happened this morning.

“I think all last night we were very nervous. I didn't know really what to expect of the moment this morning,” said Buruca-Majano.

“I think the biggest thing was that my parents wanted to see him and initially I was hesitant, and I thought that maybe that wasn't a good idea, but they actually got to see him. They got to give him one last hug before they took them away, and I saw that gave them some relief.”

Gene took the family out to the spot where Eli’s body was found, and they spread rose petals and took a moment to honour him.

They have been on the boat every day since the Ralston’s arrived in town, including this morning when Eli was recovered.

Buruca-Majano says she’s extremely grateful for the support that the community has shown her and her family.

“People out of the kindness of their heart have come out and volunteer their time and efforts,” said Buruca-Majano.

She listed people to thank off the top of her head: Gene and Sandy Ralston, Monique Worth and her dog who’ve been helping search, and the Canadian Canine Search Corp. She also thanked Mark and Louise Alexander who opened their home to Eli's loved ones.

Also thanked were Jackie Smith and Doug Stevenson who supported the family, and Tireland and Systematic Auto Repair for helping cover the costs of a generator.

“We really would not be here with this joint effort from every single person who has contributed and who has cared and who's been checking in,” said Buruca-Majano.

“It's very important, I think, to us that we thank everyone.”