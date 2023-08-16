Salmon River, Bessette Creek protection orders issued to save water for salmon

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre A number of watersheds in the Thompson-Okanagan are running particularly low right now. Dark red indicates the highest level of drought where "adverse impacts almost certain"

Protection orders have been placed on two North Okanagan waterways to maintain water levels for spawning salmon.

The Salmon River and Bessette Creek orders come as extreme drought conditions affect river levels across the Thomspon-Okanagan.

“The lower Salmon River and Bessette Creek have seen persistent low stream flows that are threatening the survival of chinook populations as they enter their annual migration season,” the provincial government says.

As of Wednesday, 398 surface and groundwater licence holders were ordered to stop using water for forage crops to preserve water levels.

Forage crops for livestock such as hay, alfalfa and corn are one of the most water-intensive agricultural uses.

The order under B.C.'s Water Sustainability Act comes in an effort to avoid significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems,.

Impacted water users will be contacted directly with a signed order.

It does not apply to water used for non-forage crops such as market vegetables, livestock watering or domestic purposes. It also doesn’t apply to water users that are supplied by a water utility supported by water storage.

Farmers impacted by the order can access the federal-provincial AgriStability program, which helps producers with margin-related income declines.

“The provincial Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the federal government, is also ensuring that producers who did not enrol in AgriStability by the April 30 deadline are still eligible for late participation and can receive financial assistance,” the province says.

Farmers and producers are expected to be matched with sellers of hay and feed by the BC Cattlemen's Association.

Provincial staff say they're monitoring the situation, and the order may be revoked if water levels recover.

The orders do not apply for water used to contain, control or extinguish a fire, which are exempt under the Act.

“These decisions are always made as a last resort, recognizing the impact on people and businesses,” the province says.

More than 80 per cent of the province has reached Level 4 or 5 drought conditions, the highest possible rankings, after months of little or no rain.

Compounding the situation is a heat wave blanketing the southern half of the province with temperatures forecast between 35 C and 42 C in the Thompson Okanagan region.

While much of the coastal region is expected to return to seasonal temperatures Wednesday, the central and southern parts of the province must endure the heat for a day or two longer.

Kimberly Stephens, hospital manager for the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC, said there has been an uptick in the number of calls and admissions of animals affected by extreme temperatures.

She said some have heat exhaustion, others have been chased out by wildfires, or their food and water resources have dried up because of the extreme heat and drought. That's when they come into contact — and conflict — with domestic pets, vehicles and humans, she said.

Stephens suggested people put out shallow water dishes for animals, allowing them to drink without drowning, but said they should not leave out food.

"It's going to affect all wildlife, but some species are a little bit more sensitive to those changes in the environment than other species are," Stephens said in an interview.

As an example, she explained bats are particularly sensitive to heat. Once their bodies reach a certain temperature, they go into heat stress, which lowers their chance of survival.

"For most of our birds and bats, of course, insects are a main part of their diet," she says. "So the decrease in the population of insects because of the extreme heat and the drought will also have an adverse effect on their well-being."

Stephens said wildfires often drive wildlife into new environments, which may mean more competition with other animals who have already established their territory there.

"Climate change is definitely taking a toll on wildlife, causing them to have to learn to adapt to different temperatures, different resources and different habitats than they've been used to."

with files from The Canadian Press