Be a ghostbuster at O'Keefe Ranch paranormal weekend

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

Now's your chance to fulfill any lingering dreams of becoming a Ghostbuster, thanks to O'Keefe Ranch.

The North Okanagan historical site is hosting a paranormal investigation weekend Friday through Sunday.

Attendees will work with members of the Canadian Paranormal Society.

“Engage in workshops that provide hands-on experience with investigation tools, learning the techniques and strategies used by experts in the field,” the ranch says.

“From EMF meters to EVP recorders, you'll gain invaluable insights into the world of paranormal investigations.”

Would-be ghost hunters will have dinner with the investigation team and get the chance to swap stories and ask questions.

After dinner, participants will be able to put their newly learned skills to the test with a paranormal investigation of O’Keefe Ranch’s purportedly haunted buildings.

Tickets to just the Saturday event (with no overnight stay) are now sold out, but wannabe-investigators can still attend by taking part in the entire weekend.

You can purchase tickets for the whole weekend with accommodation included in private glamping tents, or bring your own tent or camper.

The rest of the weekend will include unlimited access to O'Keefe Ranch. Take part in a mansion tour and wagon rides, learn the background of the ranch – and maybe begin your own paranormal investigation.