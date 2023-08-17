Creek naturalization through Polson Park to mitigate flooding, improve fish habitat

Photo: City of Vernon

Naturalization of Vernon Creek through Polson Park is expected to eventually foster the return of spawning kokanee, trout, and sockeye salmon.

The first phase of the project is planned to start next summer, starting at the Highway 97 side of the park and continuing south towards the duck pond outlet into the creek channel.

Phase 2 will follow, to the maintenance vehicle bridge at the back of the park.

Naturalizing the creek is seen as a necessary first step before the city reinvests in new facilities in Polson Park.\

Work will include removal of concrete banks, elongating the channel by meandering it along its current course.

A City of Vernon report states natural features such as riffle pools and boulders will be added to "increase natural fish/spawning habitat where there is currently very little."

"Naturalizing the channel will increase water quality, increase fish habitat, increase riparian complexity and decrease groundwater impacts on park operations. Naturalizing the channel will also include a floodplain on either side of the main channel to accommodate larger flooding events. The channel will have shallow slopes and will be planted with natural riparian vegetation and bank armouring to prevent erosion."

This project will include a new crossing and pathway along the south side of the creek.

A contractor is expected to be hired this fall, with construction beginning in July next year.

The project stems from a 2020 hydrogeology study and city flood mapping and risk mitigation.

It will address "longstanding problems with high groundwater and water ponding in Polson Park by creating a naturalized floodplain to accommodate seasonal water flows and flooding events on either side of Vernon Creek," the city report states.

"In addition, naturalization will foster a healthier ecosystem, and create new habitat so that fish will now be able to live out their entire life cycle in Vernon Creek."

While grading and tree removal will re-establish the flood plain, the city says it "understands that removing trees impacts wildlife habitat and how the community experiences the park.

"Every effort will be made to retain as many trees as possible ... The city is confident that once completed, the project will make Polson Park an even better place to visit in every season."

The majority of new planting will take place after completion of Phase 2 following 2025, "to integrate new amenities and walkways into the planned replanting efforts."

Funding for the project is coming from the city's casino grant reserve.