Smoky conditions cancel downtown Vernon plaza as air quality rated 'very high risk'

Photo: DVA

Deteriorating air quality over Vernon has cancelled a second day of Downtown Vernon events.

Activities on the 2900 Plaza are again cancelled, as the air quality index for the city is currently at 10+ or "very high risk."

A special air quality statement from Environment Canada says the smoky conditions are expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

Conditions are forecast to improve to an 8 on the 10-point scale or "high risk" by this evening.

The Downtown Vernon Association is assessing conditions "day by day" in relation to heat and smoke, with "fingers crossed" for tomorrow's Downtown Sounds concert with the Shawn Lightfoot Band.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure," the Ministry of Environment says.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

Temperatures are forecast to dip back into the 20s by Friday.