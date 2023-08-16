RCMP Emergency Response Team converge on Vernon townhouse complex

Photo: Contributed

Police have converged on a home in Vernon's Alexis Park neighbourhood.

Emergency Response Team members and local RCMP officers are gathered at the Arbor Lee townhouses on 40th Avenue.

One resident says police have been at the scene all morning and appear to focusing on a single unit.

It's not yet known what triggered the police response.

Armed officers in tactical gear can been seen outside the building.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more details become available.